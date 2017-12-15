Accessibility links

Forget Neutrality : Planet Money Most Americans have at most one choice for broadband internet. On today's show: How it got that way, and what it means for the debate over net neutrality.
Yesterday, the Federal Communications Commission voted to end net neutrality — a rule that required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally.

The decision was really controversial. And a lot of the controversy boils down to a single number. As luck would have it, that number is today's indicator: 58 percent. As in, 58 percent of Americans have access to at most one option for broadband Internet.

On today's show, how the broadband market got the way it is, and what it means for the debate over net neutrality.

