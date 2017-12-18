Accessibility links

The Toll Also Rises : Planet Money Basic economics says a new toll for commuters makes everybody better off. But what if basic economics is wrong?
NPR logo The Toll Also Rises
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

The Toll Also Rises

This month, The Virginia Department of Transportation added a new toll on a 10-mile stretch of highway that connects the Virginia suburbs with Washington, DC. The toll varies according to traffic — and it's been spiking much higher than many people expected. At one point last week, it spiked all the way to $44.

There is a beautiful, econ 101 logic behind a toll that spikes when demand spikes. On today's show, we talk to an economist who commutes on this road — and who thinks we need to go beyond econ 101 to really understand the toll.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained