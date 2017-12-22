How Airfare Is Changing
The Indicator from Planet Money
Our own Stacey Vanek Smith had to pay through the nose to fly home for Christmas. And not just because it was Christmas — her ticket was way more expensive than usual.
As we say in the news business: Stacey is not alone. Airfare dynamics have changed a ton in the past few years.
On today's show: Why it's getting cheaper to fly to some types of cities and more expensive to fly to others. Also: Why Stacey will probably get a better deal next year.
