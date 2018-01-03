Accessibility links

Corruption, Protests, and the Price of Eggs in Iran : Planet Money Thousands of people are protesting in the streets of Iran. Part of the reason: the price of eggs just went through the roof.
Corruption, Protests, and the Price of Eggs in Iran

Two years ago, international sanctions against Iran were largely lifted. People expected the economy to come surging back. But so far, it's been a disappointment. Unemployment is high. Prices are rising. Corruption is persistent. A surge in the price of eggs was the last straw.

