Corruption, Protests, and the Price of Eggs in Iran

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Corruption, Protests, and the Price of Eggs in Iran Corruption, Protests, and the Price of Eggs in Iran Listen · 6:01 6:01

Two years ago, international sanctions against Iran were largely lifted. People expected the economy to come surging back. But so far, it's been a disappointment. Unemployment is high. Prices are rising. Corruption is persistent. A surge in the price of eggs was the last straw.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.