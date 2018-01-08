Accessibility links

What To Do About Inequality : Planet Money A lot of popular plans for boosting middle-class wages don't work as well as as they used to. Here are a few ideas that might work now.
Income inequality is rising. Over the past few decades, the rich have seen huge gains, while incomes for the middle class and the poor have largely stagnated.

Lots of people have ideas for how to get middle-class incomes growing again. On today's show: Branko Milanovic, one of the most insightful economists we know on this subject, says a lot of those ideas won't be that helpful in the 21st-century economy. He has some surprising ideas about what will.

