Why Quitting Is Awesome

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

This morning, the federal government released the JOLTS report. (The name is an acronym for Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.)

The has a bunch of useful data points about the jobs market. But, more than that, it implies a really dynamic, exciting way of looking at the job market.

The Indicator from Planet Money Why Quitting Is Awesome Why Quitting Is Awesome Listen · 6:08 6:08

Among its insights: Workers are getting more power relative to employers. Also, quitting is awesome.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.