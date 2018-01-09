Accessibility links

Why Quitting Is Awesome : Planet Money The state of the American job market, as revealed by jobs numbers released this morning.
This morning, the federal government released the JOLTS report. (The name is an acronym for Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.)

The has a bunch of useful data points about the jobs market. But, more than that, it implies a really dynamic, exciting way of looking at the job market.

Among its insights: Workers are getting more power relative to employers. Also, quitting is awesome.

