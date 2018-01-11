Accessibility links

Such Cryptocurrency. So Amaze. : Planet Money Dogecoin, a bitcoin spinoff created as a joke, is now worth $1.4 billion. The coin's creator tells us how the joke became real — and explains why he has mixed feelings about the whole thing.
NPR logo Such Cryptocurrency. So Amaze.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Such Cryptocurrency. So Amaze.

Enlarge this image

1,400,000,000 NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

1,400,000,000

NPR

In 2013, Jackson Palmer started paying close attention to cryptocurrencies — bitcoin, and everything that came after. Things seemed a little bubbly.

Also big back in 2013: Doge, an Internet meme that featured an adorable dog and strange syntax.

Jackson sent off a random tweet about "Dogecoin" — just a throwaway joke. But one thing led to another, and Dogecoin became a real thing. Jackson tried to keep Dogecoin light and fun — it was for learning about cryptocurrency, and giving money to charity.

Then things turned dark.

On today's show, Jackson tells us the story of Dogecoin — a joke that is now worth $1.4 billion.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained