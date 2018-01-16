Accessibility links

The Case For Earmarks : Planet Money Congressional earmarks have a bad reputation. But, our guest argues, they're just what America needs.
The Case For Earmarks

The bridge to nowhere. The teapot museum. People loved to point out how congressional earmarks led to wasteful government spending. Then, in 2011, Congress dramatically restricted earmarks.

Now, Congress is considering bringing them back.

Earmarks are easy to mock. But on today's show, Jonathan Rauch of Brookings and The Atlantic argues that earmarks make democracy work better.

