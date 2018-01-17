Episode 818: The Problem Of The Root

Ginseng is a little ginger-like root that grows in the mountains of Appalachia. It has been used for thousands of years, mostly in China, as a remedy for everything from fatigue to cancer. It is poached from state forests, and it is farmed in secret locations. People have been killed over it.

#818: The Problem Of The Root

But not all ginseng is created equal. There's cultivated ginseng and wild ginseng. And the wild stuff is where the money is. It can cost a thousand dollars a pound, or more.

There's a problem with this market: No one quite knows what wild is. Today on the show, we go to a hidden ginseng farm and try to find out.

