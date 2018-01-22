I Can't Believe It's Not Budget

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money I Can't Believe It's Not Budget I Can't Believe It's Not Budget Listen · 5:57 5:57

Congress is on the verge of a deal that will end the partial government shutdown. But that deal will only keep the government open for a few weeks.

There's a bigger underlying issue here: Year after year, Congress fails to pass a budget in time.

Today on the show: Why this keeps happening, and why it's a problem.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.