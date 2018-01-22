I Can't Believe It's Not Budget
The Indicator from Planet Money
Congress is on the verge of a deal that will end the partial government shutdown. But that deal will only keep the government open for a few weeks.
There's a bigger underlying issue here: Year after year, Congress fails to pass a budget in time.
Today on the show: Why this keeps happening, and why it's a problem.
