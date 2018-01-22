Accessibility links

I Can't Believe It's Not Budget : Planet Money The government shutdown was a symptom of a bigger problem: Congress seems incapable of passing a proper budget.
NPR logo I Can't Believe It's Not Budget
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

I Can't Believe It's Not Budget

Congress is on the verge of a deal that will end the partial government shutdown. But that deal will only keep the government open for a few weeks.

There's a bigger underlying issue here: Year after year, Congress fails to pass a budget in time.

Today on the show: Why this keeps happening, and why it's a problem.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained