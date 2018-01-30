Accessibility links

Weed GDP : Planet Money When Canada decided to legalize marijuana, James Tebrake decided to learn everything he could about Canada's marijuana economy.
When the Canadian government said it would legalize recreational marijuana in the summer of 2018, some people thought: I am going to have an amazing party. Others worried about what to tell their kids.

James Tebrake had a different thought: "We have one chance to collect as much information as possible about a very interesting and important issue."

That issue: What happens to a country's economy when a popular drug goes from being illegal to being legal?

