Janet Yellen's Mystery Story : Planet Money It's Janet Yellen's last week running the Federal Reserve. A speech she gave last year illuminates an economic mystery — and the boldness she brought to the Fed.
It's Janet Yellen's last week running the Federal Reserve.

On today's show, we focus on a single speech Yellen gave last year.

In the speech, Yellen lays out one of the most baffling mysteries in the American economy right now.

Also, the speech reveals a certain boldness that Yellen brought to the job. Superficially, it looks like one more speech about monetary policy. But look a little deeper and you see Yellen is asking some radical questions.

