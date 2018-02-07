Episode 337: The Secret Document that Transformed China

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jacob Goldstein/NPR Jacob Goldstein/NPR

Note: Today's show originally ran in January 2012.

In 1978, a group of farmers in a Chinese village called Xiaogang wrote a secret contract and hid it in the roof of a mud hut.

They were afraid the document might get them executed. Instead, it wound up completely transforming the Chinese economy.

#337: The Secret Document that Transformed China #337: The Secret Document that Transformed China Listen · 17:51 17:51

On today's show, we travel to Xiaogang, and hear the farmers' story.

Subscribe to the podcast. Music: "Yeah Party!" and "Larks at Sunrise"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram.