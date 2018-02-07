Obama, Trump, And Trade

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Obama, Trump, And Trade Obama, Trump, And Trade Listen · 5:18 5:18

President Trump talks a big talk about protectionism and tariffs. So far, there hasn't been much action. But this week, a new tariff does kick in — one that makes it more expensive to import solar panels. President Trump also recently announced a new tariff on washing machines.

The story of these tariffs begins years ago — with policies that President Obama put in place. We dig into where they came from, and what effect they're likely to have on the economy.

As promised, here are the sources for this episode:

Bloomberg, US International Trade Commission, US Trade Representative Fact Sheet, Greentech Media, New York Times, Solar Energy Industry Association, The Solar Foundation, CNBC

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.