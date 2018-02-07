Accessibility links

Obama, Trump, And Trade : Planet Money President Trump's new tariff on solar panels kicks in this week. But the story of where that tariff came from goes back to the Obama administration.
President Trump talks a big talk about protectionism and tariffs. So far, there hasn't been much action. But this week, a new tariff does kick in — one that makes it more expensive to import solar panels. President Trump also recently announced a new tariff on washing machines.

The story of these tariffs begins years ago — with policies that President Obama put in place. We dig into where they came from, and what effect they're likely to have on the economy.

