Accessibility links

The Market for Stolen Passwords : Planet Money A stolen Amazon password costs $10. Bank of America is $25. What a price list discovered on the dark web says about about the market for your stolen passwords.
NPR logo The Market for Stolen Passwords
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

The Market for Stolen Passwords

Brian Krebs, a journalist and cybersecurity expert, recently published this list. It has hundreds of company names, in alphabetical order. And next to each name is a price.

This list comes from a site on the dark web where people buy and sell stolen usernames and passwords. It's a price list.

On today's show, we talk to Krebs about this list, and what it tells us about the market for your stolen passwords.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained