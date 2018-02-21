Accessibility links

The Olympics, Afrofuturism, and Sichuan Food : Planet Money Our guest, Tyler Cowen, has insights into a ridiculously wide range of subjects. Our conversation touches everything from Afrofuturist flicks to the mouth-numbing qualities of the Sichuan peppercorn.
The Olympics, Afrofuturism, and Sichuan Food
Tyler Cowen is an economist at George Mason University, but here at The Indicator we like to think of him as a speed-reading, hyper-prolific, polymath blogger — who does economics on the side.

We sometimes play a game with Tyler, a game he actually invented for his own podcast. It's called Overrated/Underrated. We ask him about a book, an idea, a movie, or really anything, and then he tells us whether he thinks it's overrated or underrated.

Today we discuss inflation as an economic threat, the influence of lobbyists, infrastructure, and Chinese food.

