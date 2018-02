The 28-Hour Work Week

The 28-Hour Work Week

A couple of weeks ago the biggest labor union in Germany negotiated a big new deal with hundreds of German companies. Workers didn't just get a raise, they also won the option of working just 28 hours a week for up to two years without losing ground in their careers.

We talked to Simon Kuper of the Financial Times about the increasing need for companies to consider flexible working arrangements, as employees work longer and our lives become more complicated.



In case you're wondering, this episode relies on surveys conducted by Deloitte and Comparably as well as OECD data on unemployment and hours worked.

