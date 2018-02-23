Episode 826: The Vodka Proof

A bottle of fancy vodka, like Grey Goose, costs about $35. A bottle of the cheap stuff can be under $10. That's a wide range, but, by definition, vodka is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. So, could there really be a difference between vodkas? Or is the difference all in the marketing?

#826: The Vodka Proof #826: The Vodka Proof Listen · 20:27 20:27

Today on the show, we get to the bottom of the question. We go to a distillery and find out how vodka is actually made. We hear the story of the genius who created the whole concept of super premium vodka. We find out where a lot of vodka really comes from. And then, we'll see if we can make our own.

