Guns And The Trump Slump
NPR
Sales of firearms have soared in America over the past twenty years. But fewer people are purchasing.
Today America's guns are concentrated in the hands of a comparatively small number of enthusiasts.
Their love of add-ons and special features has been a boon to gun manufacturers. Their periodic fear of anti-gun regulation has made sales spike in the past. But relying on a concentrated market of mega-buyers can come at a cost.
