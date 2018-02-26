Productivity With A Side of Chicken

Productivity With A Side Of Chicken Productivity With A Side Of Chicken Listen · 8:30 8:30

Today we debut a new segment on the Indicator: the two-minute explainer. Cardiff and Stacey take up the challenge of explaining what's behind an economic event or data point in 120 seconds or less.

On this show: what is productivity, how is it measured, and why is it such an important indicator?

And, why did KFC have to close almost all of its stores in the UK last week?

