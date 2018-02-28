Accessibility links

Which Came First, The Frozen Chicken Or The Tax On Foreign Trucks? : Planet Money Just kidding, it was the frozen chicken — then came the American tax that helped shape the domestic market for trucks.
Which Came First, The Frozen Chicken Or The Tax On Foreign Trucks?

A weird story about frozen chickens, American trucks and trade protectionism.

In the 1960s, there was a new fad in Germany: cheap, frozen American chicken. German families couldn't get enough of the stuff — it was great for the German consumer, but not so great for the German chicken farmer. So the farmers went to the government, and, lo, a trade war was born.

In this first episode of Planet Money Shorts, witness the making of an automotive juggernaut — the story of how a tax on frozen chicken wound up defining the U.S. market for trucks. With some acting help from various NPR employees (read: definitely not professional actors), it's the story of "The Chicken Tax!"

