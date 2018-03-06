Cobalt: Rare and Everywhere

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Cobalt: Rare and Everywhere Cobalt: Rare and Everywhere Listen · 12:22 12:22

Cobalt used to be a byproduct of copper mining, used in everyday, boring stuff like tires and magnets.

But that all changed when someone discovered its ability to stabilize the lithium in batteries for electronics like cell phones.

Now it's become one of the most important and sought after metals on the periodic table. Which has implications for big tech firms like Apple.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.