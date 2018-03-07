Episode 677: The Experiment Experiment

uniinnsbruck/Flickr

Note: Today's show originally ran in January of 2016.

A few years back, a famous psychologist published a series of studies that found people could predict the future — not all the time, but more often than if they were guessing by chance alone.

The paper left psychologists with two options.

#677: The Experiment Experiment Listen Listen · 22:39 22:39

"Either we have to conclude that ESP is true," says Brian Nosek, a psychologist at the University of Virginia, "or we have to change our beliefs about the right ways to do science."

Nosek is going with Option B — and not just for psychology experiments. He thinks there's something wrong with the way we're doing science. And he launched a massive project to try to fix it.

Music: "Growling Monsters" and "Spring Sprung Up".

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.