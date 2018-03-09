Accessibility links

The Jobs Report: Where The Ladies At? : Planet Money Why has the share of women in the labor force been stagnant for almost two decades?
The Jobs Report: Where The Ladies At?

75.2 percent. That is the prime age female labor force participation rate, the share of all adult women between the ages of 25 and 54 who are working or looking for work.

In the 70s, 80s, and 90s, the number of women participating in the workforce went up and up and up.But, in 2000, that momentum waned.

Today on the show, what happened? And why it's such a big deal for the economy.

Music by Drop Electric.


