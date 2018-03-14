Accessibility links

What Trade Organization? : Planet Money The justification used by the Trump administration for its steel and aluminum tariffs is riskier for the global trading system than the tariffs themselves.
President Trump recently slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from certain countries, but not because those countries don't play fair on trade.

Instead, the Trump administration cited national security concerns. The move has got him what he wants, but it puzzled America's trading partners. If they retaliate with the same tactic, the damage to the global trading system — and to the rules that underpin the system — could be huge.


