Accessibility links

Episode 454: The Lollipop War : Planet Money What do sugar farmers have against candy? A lot, according to candy manufacturers.
NPR logo Episode 454: The Lollipop War
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

Planet Money

Episode 454: The Lollipop War

Lollipops
Spangler Candy/via Flickr

Sugar costs more in the U.S. than in the rest of the world. If you're in the candy business and make millions of lollipops a day, that's a big deal.

On today's show, we visit a lollipop factory in Ohio, whose fifth-generation owners want U.S. sugar to be cheaper, and a sugar-beet field in Minnesota, where fourth-generation farmers want it to be expensive. The two are fighting over one of the largest and oldest and most notorious price control systems in the country.

Music: "Something New"

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained