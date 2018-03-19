Accessibility links

The Reinvention Of The IPO : Planet Money Having disrupted the music business, Spotify is trying the same trick with the stock market.
NPR logo The Reinvention Of The IPO
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

The Reinvention Of The IPO

The way most companies first sell their shares to the public is tried and true; hire an investment bank, do a roadshow, agree to a lockup period, etc etc.

But Spotify is doing none of those things. In fact it's not doing an initial public offering at all: it's doing a direct public offering instead.

It's an unusual move. but if it works, it could change the way a big part of Wall Street business is done.

Links:
How ans IPO gets done, step by step (CNBC)

Spotify plans to go public on April 3 (CNN)

Greenshoe Options: An IPO's Best Friend (Investopedia)

Music by Radiohead, The O'Jays, and Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained