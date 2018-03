A Brief History of Tariffs

A Brief History of Tariffs

After the Revolutionary War, one of the first acts of the brand new Congress was to tax goods imported from foreign countries. Since then the debate over tariffs hasn't changed much, but the U.S. economy definitely has.

