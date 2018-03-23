Episode 671: An Insider Trader Tells All

toggle caption United States Attorney's Of

Note: This episode contains explicit language.

In that photo up there, the man on the right is handing an envelope of cash to the man on the left, in exchange for secret information. It is a photo of insider trading as it happens. Today on the show: the man on the left explains everything — what he did, how he did it, and why. Though he's still struggling with that last one.

#671: An Insider Trader Tells All #671: An Insider Trader Tells All Listen · 19:42 19:42

Also, when someone trades on insider information, they probably are going to make a lot of money. But who loses that money? We try to solve that brain teaser.

Music: "Skyward" and "Give Me Your Lovin'."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.