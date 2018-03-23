Accessibility links

Episode 671: An Insider Trader Tells All : Planet Money A man who got caught insider trading explains everything — what he did, how he did it, and why.
Note: This episode contains explicit language.

In that photo up there, the man on the right is handing an envelope of cash to the man on the left, in exchange for secret information. It is a photo of insider trading as it happens. Today on the show: the man on the left explains everything — what he did, how he did it, and why. Though he's still struggling with that last one.

Also, when someone trades on insider information, they probably are going to make a lot of money. But who loses that money? We try to solve that brain teaser.

