Dollars And Census : Planet Money The census is more than a headcount. It determines how federal dollars are spent and how districts are represented in Congress.
Dollars And Census

The Trump administration wants to include a citizenship question in the census. That could have big implications for certain municipalities.

The census determines how much federal funding districts get, and how many congressional representatives they get to elect.

If a citizenship question deters undocumented residents from participating in the census, the districts they live in could end up with fewer representatives.

And a lot less money.

