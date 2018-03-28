Accessibility links

Episode 832: Mulvaney Vs The CFPB : Planet Money What happens when you put someone who wants to close an agency, in charge of that agency? Today on the show, we find out.
Episode 832: Mulvaney Vs The CFPB

Proposed cuts in funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau come amid questions about Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney softening the agency's stance on payday lenders.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the CFPB, was introduced in the wake of the financial crisis to protect consumers from banks and lenders. It has become a kind of Rorschach test for how you view the role of government and regulation. Democrats tend to love the CFPB. And Republicans... not so much.

One Republican Congressman, Mick Mulvaney, hated the agency so much, he sponsored a bill to get rid of it

completely. The bill failed, but when Donald Trump was elected president, he named Mulvaney as Director of the CFPB.

Today on the show: we follow the story of what happens when you put the person who tried to close an agency, in charge of that agency.

