China, Tariffs, And The Hogs Of War

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

China, Tariffs, And The Hogs Of War China, Tariffs, And The Hogs Of War Listen · 7:24 7:24

China is imposing tariffs on about 3 billion dollars worth of U.S. exports. That's roughly the value of the steel and aluminum exports from China that President Trump taxed last month.

On today's show, we look at the list of goods from the U.S. that China is going to start taxing and we talk to a hog farmer who estimates his pigs have already lost 10 percent of their value.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.