Morbidity, Peak Child, And Collective Pessimism

Max Roser and Hannah Ritchie — part of the team behind Our World In Data — specialize in looking at how the world has changed over the very long run; as in centuries and millennia.

Over the course of their research they tend to come across some non-intuitive statistics that tell strange and sometimes wonderful stories about our world. So we called them up and asked them about a few of their favorite bits of data.

Links:

Yields and Land Use in Agriculture

Renewables

Collective pessimism and our inability to guess the happiness of others

When will the world reach 'peak child'?

