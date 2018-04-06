Accessibility links

Where The Jobs Are : Planet Money Chinese tariffs could threaten more than 1.8 million American jobs.
NPR logo Where The Jobs Are
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Where The Jobs Are

China and the U.S. played tit-for-tat with tariffs this week. President Trump opened by proposing $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese products. China responded with a proposal to slap tariffs worth $50 billion on U.S. goods.

A lot of American companies have expressed worry about what this will mean for their business. And of course, for jobs.

Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, looked into which parts of the workforce might be negatively affected by these tariffs.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained