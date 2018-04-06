Episode 834: NDA Tell-All

Non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, are all over the news right now. You've probably heard about them in the context of the #metoo movement, and more recently, in relation to Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump.

But long before these agreements were used by powerful men to silence women, they were used for much more innocuous reasons. Primarily, to protect trade secrets.

How did we go from using NDAs to protect secret formulas, to covering up sexual harassment? Today on the show: We go on a quest to find the answer. We talk to a lawyer, meet one of the most famous NDA breakers of all time, and figure out the loopholes that might make an NDA breakable...legally.

