Episode 835: Tariffied : Planet Money We're in a full-fledged trade war with China. We dig into the list of Chinese tariffs on American products. It gets weird...and delicious.
Episode 835: Tariffied

Chinese police officers watch a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on March 8, 2018.
Chinese police officers watch a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on March 8, 2018.
Trade war! It all started when President Donald Trump announced a new set of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. China responded with a list of tariffs of its own. Then, President Trump made a bigger, $50 billion list of tariffs. So China matched Trump's list with its own $50 billion list.

If you look at the lists closely, you can learn a lot about what each side knows about the other. Today on the show, we examine China's hit list, and find some surprising stories inside.

Music: "Aint It The Truth," "Keep Moving," and "Something New."

