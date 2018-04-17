Tax Refunds, A Habitual Health Problem

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Tax Refunds, A Habitual Health Problem

More than a hundred million taxpayers will get a refund from the Treasury this year, And the average refund is about three thousand dollars.

That sounds cool, but it means the average American taxpayer has effectively lent the government three grand for a year. Interest free. Meanwhile, many of those taxpayers are making interest payments on loans of their own.

What's more, a lot of people delay spending during the year, waiting to splurge when their tax refund comes through. And in many cases, when the refund arrives, we spend it on healthcare.

