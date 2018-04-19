Accessibility links

Amazon vs Trump Goes Postal : Planet Money President Trump's objection to Amazon's deal with the Postal Service is based on dodgy data.
President Trump doesn't like Amazon's deal with the USPS. He recently repeated an estimate that the US mail loses $1.47 every time Amazon uses it to send a package.

The Postal Service is losing money. But Josh Barro of Business Insider discovered Trump's assertion that Amazon isn't paying enough to use the USPS is based on faulty data. And a lack of understanding of how the Postal Service works.

