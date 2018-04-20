Episode 837: The Belt, The Road And The Money
SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images
Patrick Ho runs a think tank, and one of his favorite subjects to think about is China's entry onto the global stage. In April of 2017, Ho made a speech about the world's need for a dramatic reorganization of power, and his mission to make it happen.
Seven months later, FBI agents arrested Patrick Ho, charging him with money laundering and bribery. Today on the show, we follow the money around the world, and get a rare look into how China is scrambling for resources.
Music:
Giovanni Kiyingi's "Kaleeba" from the album Amakondeere. "The Craft," "Tell Me What to Do," and "Take the Lead."
