Episode 837: The Belt, The Road And The Money

Enlarge this image SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images

Patrick Ho runs a think tank, and one of his favorite subjects to think about is China's entry onto the global stage. In April of 2017, Ho made a speech about the world's need for a dramatic reorganization of power, and his mission to make it happen.

#837: The Belt, The Road And The Money #837: The Belt, The Road And The Money Listen · 22:29 22:29

Seven months later, FBI agents arrested Patrick Ho, charging him with money laundering and bribery. Today on the show, we follow the money around the world, and get a rare look into how China is scrambling for resources.

Music:

Giovanni Kiyingi's "Kaleeba" from the album Amakondeere. "The Craft," "Tell Me What to Do," and "Take the Lead."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.