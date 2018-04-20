Accessibility links

Episode 837: The Belt, The Road And The Money : Planet Money Today on the show, we connect the dots between New York, Uganda, Prague, and China's thirst for resources.
NPR logo Episode 837: The Belt, The Road And The Money
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

Planet Money

Episode 837: The Belt, The Road And The Money

Workers at a construction site in Nairobi on May 13, 2014. SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image
SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images
Workers at a construction site in Nairobi on May 13, 2014. SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images
SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images

Patrick Ho runs a think tank, and one of his favorite subjects to think about is China's entry onto the global stage. In April of 2017, Ho made a speech about the world's need for a dramatic reorganization of power, and his mission to make it happen.

Seven months later, FBI agents arrested Patrick Ho, charging him with money laundering and bribery. Today on the show, we follow the money around the world, and get a rare look into how China is scrambling for resources.

Music:

Giovanni Kiyingi's "Kaleeba" from the album Amakondeere. "The Craft," "Tell Me What to Do," and "Take the Lead."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained