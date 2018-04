3 Things You Didn't Know About LA

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

3 Things You Didn't Know About LA 3 Things You Didn't Know About LA Listen · 9:45 9:45

Most people, when they think of Los Angeles, think immediately of Hollywood.

But LA is about a lot more than movies.

NPR's Sonari Glinton gave us an overview of the City of Angels that came with a few surprises.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.