Episode 838: A Series of Mysterious Packages

A few years ago, a strange package arrived at the house of Celina Salas. Inside was a plastic watch, painted gold. It only kind of worked. Over many months, more and more oddball surprises arrived: a piggy bank, a friendship bracelet, a fuzzy keychain. And she never learned why. Celina, as they say, is not alone. Odd packages like this have been reported arriving all over the country.

#838: A Series of Mysterious Packages #838: A Series of Mysterious Packages Listen · 17:52 17:52

So we tried to figure out what was going on, and the answer led us across the globe, and into some players gaming some of the largest companies in the world.

Music: "Morning Eyes," "Show Me New Orleans," and "Talk to Me."

