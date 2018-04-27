Episode 838: A Series of Mysterious Packages
Nick White/Getty Images/Cultura RF
A few years ago, a strange package arrived at the house of Celina Salas. Inside was a plastic watch, painted gold. It only kind of worked. Over many months, more and more oddball surprises arrived: a piggy bank, a friendship bracelet, a fuzzy keychain. And she never learned why. Celina, as they say, is not alone. Odd packages like this have been reported arriving all over the country.
So we tried to figure out what was going on, and the answer led us across the globe, and into some players gaming some of the largest companies in the world.
Music: "Morning Eyes," "Show Me New Orleans," and "Talk to Me."
