Episode 575: The Fondue Conspiracy : Planet Money Today on the show: How a cheese cartel abandoned the rules of economics and convinced the world to eat fondue.
Fondue party in the 1970s.
ClassicStock/Corbis
The popularity of fondue wasn't an accident. It was planned by a cartel of Swiss cheese makers, which ruled the Swiss economy for 80 years.

On today's show: we cut into the Swiss cheese. It's a story about what happens when well-meaning folks decide the rules of economics don't apply to them. And got the world to eat gobs of melted fat. Also, we meet a man known as the 'Cheese Rebel.'

