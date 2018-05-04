Episode 839: The Indicator Goes To California

California is the largest U.S. state economy, and it's also one of the largest economies in the world. It's home to tons of agricultural production and to the country's biggest ports.

Last month, Planet Money's Indicator team went to California to take a look at the state's money-making and not-so-money-making industries. Today on the show: We visit a celery farm facing a labor drought, a metro station at the heart of the state's housing crisis, and the Port of Long Beach, where we may or may not hear a ship horn. (Spoiler: We do.)

