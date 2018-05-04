Accessibility links
Episode 839: The Indicator Goes To California : Planet Money California is way more than Hollywood. Today on the show, we look at what else is going on in this powerhouse state economy.
Episode 839: The Indicator Goes To California

Enlarge this image
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
The CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin is the largest vessel ever to call at a port in the United States and is 1,300-foot long with a capacity of 18,000 containers.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

California is the largest U.S. state economy, and it's also one of the largest economies in the world. It's home to tons of agricultural production and to the country's biggest ports.

Last month, Planet Money's Indicator team went to California to take a look at the state's money-making and not-so-money-making industries. Today on the show: We visit a celery farm facing a labor drought, a metro station at the heart of the state's housing crisis, and the Port of Long Beach, where we may or may not hear a ship horn. (Spoiler: We do.)

Music: "Psyche Peacock" and "Big Shot." Additional music by Drop Electric.

