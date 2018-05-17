SNAP Back To Reality

The proposed expansion of work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly referred to as food stamps — has been controversial.

Under the new rules, more people would be required to work to maintain benefits and the penalties for not meeting those requirements would be harsher. The policy is meant to coax people back into the labor force and encourage them lift themselves out of poverty, but according to The Urban Institute, the expanded requirements may not reflect the true nature of low-wage work.

