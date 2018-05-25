Episode 843: Swamp Gravy

Enlarge this image Colquitt Miller Arts Council Colquitt Miller Arts Council

Colquitt, Georgia has a population of about 2,000 people. And like a lot of small towns in America, Colquitt had been struggling with a shrinking population, and the departure of manufacturing, and the decline of farming, and all the other economic troubles that plague small towns. And then Joy Jinks stumbled across a bizarre way for the town to try and save itself.

Planet Money #843: Swamp Gravy #843: Swamp Gravy Listen · 29:32 29:32

Today on the show, the residents of Colquitt, Georgia, stake their future on writing, directing, and starring in a musical.

Music: "Awards Night," "Everyday A Mistake," "Pixels," and "Trippy Cool."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.