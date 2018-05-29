Banking's Regulation Rollback

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Banking's Regulation Rollback Banking's Regulation Rollback Listen · 9:15 9:15

Dodd Frank was a post-financial crisis bill that put a lot of regulations in place for banks and lending practices. Today, we look at what last week's Dodd Frank rollback does (or undoes) and what that will mean for the financial sector and the economy as a whole.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.