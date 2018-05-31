Accessibility links
Internet a la Carte : Planet Money A new study tries to put a dollar amount on free internet services... by looking at how much money it would take for people to give them up.
When economist Tim Harford was planning a trip to China, he realized he would not be able to access a lot of the online services he has come to rely on: no email, no maps, no internet search. He started to wonder what the value was for these services and he came across a study that look at just that: It put a dollar amount on how much these services are worth to us.

Link:

Using Massive Online Choice Experiments to Measure Changes in Well-being

