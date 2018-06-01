To Err Is Human, To Revise Divine

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money To Err Is Human, To Revise Divine To Err Is Human, To Revise Divine Listen · 9:58 9:58

Every month, the Labor Department gives us the latest read on how many jobs the economy is creating. That figure has huge influence — it can move stock markets and interest rates — and it can also be way, way off. Today, we talk to an economist who used to help put out the monthly jobs report. She explains how to read that number, which indicator might be better to look at...and why some people might need to calm down about jobs day.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.