Accessibility links
To Err Is Human, To Revise Divine : Planet Money The monthly jobs report. Economists watch it, financial markets move on it, but it may not be as accurate as you'd think.
NPR logo To Err Is Human, To Revise Divine
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

To Err Is Human, To Revise Divine

Every month, the Labor Department gives us the latest read on how many jobs the economy is creating. That figure has huge influence — it can move stock markets and interest rates — and it can also be way, way off. Today, we talk to an economist who used to help put out the monthly jobs report. She explains how to read that number, which indicator might be better to look at...and why some people might need to calm down about jobs day.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained