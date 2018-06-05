Accessibility links
Do You Have $400? : Planet Money Unemployment is low, wage growth is picking up, the stock market is strong; by most measures the economy is doing pretty well. And yet, millions of Americans live on the edge of financial ruin.
NPR logo Do You Have $400?
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Do You Have $400?

The U.S. economy has been humming along for the last few years, but its momentum can mask the financial fragility of millions of Americans adults. A survey by the Federal Reserve reveals just how precarious situation is for a surprising number of people — and how vulnerable they are to the regular ups and downs of the economic cycle.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained